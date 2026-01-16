Delhi shifting from odd-even to tech-driven long-term pollution solutions: CM

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the government is moving away from short-term pollution curbs such as odd-even and shifting to technology-driven, long-term solutions to tackle air pollution in the capital.

Inaugurated the Innovative Solutions Against Pollution exhibition at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on the National Startup Day, Gupta said measures like odd-even traffic restrictions and the Red Light On, Engine Off campaign were short-term interventions, and the focus has now shifted to structured, time-bound and technology-led solutions, an official statement said.

The exhibition showcased prototypes of 33 solutions selected under the Innovation Challenge announced in June 2025, aimed at involving startups and young innovators in addressing Delhi's pollution challenge.

Gupta said air pollution remains one of the biggest challenges of the city and sustainable interventions are being pursued, including removal of legacy waste dumps, cleaning of the Yamuna, dust mitigation and expansion of green cover.

She added that for the first time, 4,200 hectares of ridge area in Delhi have been officially notified as forest land, with dense forests being developed using indigenous and oxygen-giving trees.

"Pollution affects air, water, land and life, and tackling it requires innovation-led participation of the youth," she said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government has been working over the past eight months on technologies capable of delivering visible reductions in pollution.

He added that Delhi's air pollution problem is linked to the wider NCR, with emissions from neighbouring cities directly impacting the capital.

Sirsa said the government is adopting a multi-pronged, technology-backed approach, including promotion of electric vehicles, bio-mining of legacy waste, steps to control dust and PM10 pollution, and exploration of new solutions such as cloud seeding. PTI SGV KSS KSS