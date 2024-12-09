Delhi-Shillong flight lands in Patna due to technical glitch

Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet was diverted to Patna due to a technical glitch and it landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Monday morning, officials said.

Alternative arrangements were being made for the passengers.

Speaking to PTI, Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said, "A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet (SEJ-2950) faced a technical issue, prompting its diversion to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, where it landed safely at 8.52 am on Monday. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers." It was a normal landing and passengers and crew members on board were safe, he added.

According to other officials of the airport, the flight was diverted to Patna due to a crack in the windshield of the aircraft at 8.38 am. Around 75 passengers were on board the flight. PTI PKD ACD