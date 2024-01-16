Delhi shivers at 3.5 deg C, thick layer of fog engulfs city

New Delhi: The minimum temperature settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning while a thick layer of fog enveloped several parts of city, affecting rail and road traffic.

Due to foggy conditions, at least 30 Delhi-bound trains or those having a route through the national capital were running late as on January 16, according to railway officials.

The season's coldest morning was registered in Delhi on Monday with a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average.

Delhiites woke up again to a chilly morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature stood at 3.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, at 8:30 am, according to data shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) showed a marginal improvement from the previous day's average reading. It was recorded at 351 ('very poor') at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.