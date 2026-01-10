Delhi shivers at 4.2 deg C, cold wave warning for next two days

New Delhi: Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the winter on Saturday, with conditions expected to worsen further into a cold wave in the next two days.

The city woke up to its coldest January winter morning since 2024, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest reading of the ongoing winter season so far.

The maximum temperature remained below normal at 19.7 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for moderate to dense fog and a warning of cold wave conditions on Sunday and Monday.

Dense to moderate fog is also likely during morning hours as the sharp drop in temperatures continues across the region.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are declared when the minimum temperature falls about 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal, depending on local climatology.

A sharp dip in temperatures was recorded across Delhi's weather stations on Saturday.

Station-wise maximum temperatures showed Safdarjung recording 19.7 degrees Celsius, Palam 17.2 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road 18.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 17.9 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 19.0 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures reflected the intensity of the cold spell, with Safdarjung at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Palam 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road 4.7 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 5.3 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar also recording 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Saturday's readings made it the coldest winter morning for the month in three years.

The previous coldest January day was observed on January 15, 2024, when the minimum temperature had plunged to 3.3 degrees Celsius, triggering cold wave conditions across the national capital.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Before that on December 4 and December 5, the mercury had settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius, and on December 1, the minimum temperature stood at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated further with a reading of 346 at 4 pm, slipping into the "very poor" category, as unfavourable meteorological conditions continued to restrict the dispersion of pollutants.

Chandni Chowk recorded the worst Air Quality Index at 395, inching close to the "severe" category.

Data showed that 27 stations were in the "very poor" category, while 11 stations showed "poor" air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 is moderate, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor, and 401 to 500 falls in the severe category.

According to the Decision Support System, transport emissions contributed 10.84 per cent to local pollution levels, followed by Delhi and peripheral industries at 11.089 per cent. Residential sources accounted for 6.044 per cent, while road dust contributed 0.95 per cent.

As per the air quality warning system, air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" category till January 13, with cold and calm conditions continuing to worsen pollution levels over the next few days.

In the morning hours the AQI was also in the very poor category at 366.