New Delhi: The city's temperature plunged to 5.7 degrees Celsius on Monday -- the coldest morning of the season so far.

The temperature fell from 8.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier and was 4.6 degrees below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A weather expert said the sharp drop in temperature was due to calm winds and clear skies.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology & Climate Change, said the temperature will increase slightly over the next two or three days as two western disturbances approach, which will temporarily raise the minimum temperature.

"For the next one or two days, a slight rise in temperatures is expected, before a fresh dip sets in during mid-December," he said, adding, "From the second week of December, temperatures in the capital are likely to fall again, marking the onset of a colder phase."

There are two western disturbances approaching, which will marginally increase temperatures after December 5, he said.

Meanwhile, the western disturbances are expected to impact the upper Himalayan region with light snowfall. "There won't be significant snowfall, and the city is not likely to receive rain," Palawat said. The disturbance may still influence Delhi's temperature, he added.

According to IMD, 5.7 degrees Celsius is the lowest temperature recorded this winter season. The previous low was 8 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature in December last year was 4.5 degrees Celsius, in 2023, it was 4.9 degrees Celsius, and in 2022, it was 5 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.