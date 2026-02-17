Delhi: SHO administers CPR, saves unconscious driver near Parliament House

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Rajiv Chowk Metro police station SHO saved the life of an unconscious man by administering timely CPR after spotting him in critical condition inside a locked car near Parliament House on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred during routine patrolling when SHO Tej Dutt Gaur noticed a parked car and the driver inside who appeared to be unresponsive, they said.

On closer inspection, the officer found the vehicle locked from the inside and the driver appeared to be in a critical state, a senior police officer said.

As a crowd of bystanders gathered at the spot but hesitated to intervene, Gaur assessed the situation and decided to act immediately. Finding no other way to access the victim, the officer broke the window glass of the vehicle to gain entry and pulled the driver out, police said.

The SHO then administered CPR on the spot. After a few minutes of resuscitation efforts, the driver regained consciousness, officials said, adding that prompt action by the officer prevented a possible fatality.

The man was later identified as a driver employed with a senior Government of India officer. He was subsequently shifted for medical evaluation and is stated to be stable, police said. PTI SSJ PRK