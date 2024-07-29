Delhi: Shots fired in village in Rohini, 3 injured

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Three men suffered bullet injuries after a heated argument broke out between them over some issues in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, officials said.

"On Monday, at 8:50 am, multiple PCR calls regarding an incident of firing in Ladpur village were received at Kanjhawala police station. Teams were immediately dispatched to the spot," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, they received the names of three people -- Vipin Dabas (26), Rakesh Dabas (50) and Sahil (24) who were under treatment in the hospital.

The officer further said that an argument broke out between them during a morning walk on some trivial issue, leading to an incident of firing.

"The injured persons are under treatment at the hospital. Two people have been detained for questioning. Legal action is being taken into the matter," said the police officer.