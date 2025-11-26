Delhi should set the benchmark for excellence globally: VP Radhakrishnan to CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan called upon Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to make Delhi the best capital city in the world.

He addressed the event at the Delhi Assembly on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. He also released a coffee table book on the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel.

“The capital of India, Delhi, should set the benchmark for excellence globally. It should not aspire to be like London, Washington, or any other city, but must shine as the best capital in the world," he said.

Constitution Day marks the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

The unveiling of the specially curated coffee table book, marks 100 years since Patel became the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on August 14, 1925.

The Constitution is a "living document" that united India, Radhakrishnan said and added that during our journey of "Amrit Kaal", we are marching towards "Viksit Bharat", inspired by its principles, he said.

"As a nation, we have changed from empowering women to letting women lead development. Rekha Gupta is an example of this great shift," he added.

The vice president highlighted the historic significance of the Assembly building, noting that “assembly buildings also speak; the daily legislature is what it should be".

He appreciated the release of the Coffee Table Book, saying it has been meticulously curated by the authors and speakers to reflect the journey of India's legislative institutions.

He congratulated the Delhi Assembly for successfully hosting the All India Speakers’ Conference on August 24–25, and emphasised the importance of commemorating the centennial year of the assumption of office of the first Indian-elected Speaker of the Central Legislature, Vithalbhai Patel, brother of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose tenure became a role model for all presiding officers of independent India.

He added that Vithabhai Patel’s remarkable leadership continues to inspire legislative practices in the country.

The Vice President also reflected on the historic role of the Assembly building, which once housed the Imperial Legislative Council and the first Central Legislative Assembly, where critical debates on rights, citizenship, and representative governance took place.

Commending the authors for their work, he said the book preserves history while connecting current and future generations with the sacrifices and trials of India’s forefathers. It serves as a reminder to citizens of the importance of democratic values, helping them stay rooted in India’s constitutional legacy while inspiring them to uphold these principles in everyday life.

He appealed to legislators to contribute constructively through dialogue, debate, and discussion in assembly proceedings, emphasising that democracy relies on deliberation followed by collective cooperation.

Addressing citizens, he urged every section of society, students, workers, small entrepreneurs, and industries to play an active role in nation-building by practising the values and duties enshrined in the Constitution. He stressed that such collective effort is the true tribute to India’s democratic institutions and a vital step toward making India a global superpower.

Lt Governor V. K. Saxena recalled that “several months ago, at the beginning of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, during a conversation with Speaker Vijender Gupta, he had proposed that the Delhi Legislative Assembly consider creating a coffee table book to document its unique legacy and the broader evolution of legislative institutions in India.” Speaking at the event, Delhi Chief Minister said those who carry the Constitution in their pockets or invoke it for convenience must study it in its true spirit, for every word embodies the essence of Indian democracy.

She urged citizens to reject politics that create a divide between words and actions, and instead uphold the Constitution with sincerity and commitment.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution in the historic Assembly building adds a profound emotional significance to the occasion.