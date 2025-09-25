Delhi: Showroom owner gets Rs 1 cr extortion threat, probe on

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A showroom owner in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad received a Rs 1 crore extortion threat, police said on Thursday as they launched a probe into the matter.

The police said they the owner on September 20 informed authorities that a note was pasted on his shop in which someone threatened to kill him if he doesn't pay Rs 1 crore.

"The note read: 'Rs 1 crore de do nahi to jaan se mar dege’ (Give Rs 1 crore or we will kill you)," a senior police officer said.

The police said the note was given by a prisoner lodged in Mandoli jail. A case has been registered under sections 308 (4) (Extortion) and 351 (Criminal intimidation) of the BNS at Jafrabad Police Station.

On August 20, five men had also allegedly set the shop on fire and police are ascertaining if there is a link between the two cases.

Multiple teams have been formed and CCTV footage are being reviewed, the officer said, adding that culprits will be nabbed soon. PTI SSJ SSJ NB NB