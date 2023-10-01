Delhi: 'Shramdaan' events held in universities as part of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Several universities in the national capital participated in an hour-long "shramdaan" on Sunday as part of the nationwide 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

The programme titled 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' was organised in the universities at 10 am to celebrate nine years of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. The Delhi University participated in the initiative by carrying out a cleanliness drive at two sites namely C G Narang Marg and Patel Chest at the North campus in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), teachers, students, and NCC cadets led by officiating Vice Chancellor Eqbal Hussain participated in the drive organised at the central canteen and adjoining areas of the varsity.

JMI Registrar Professor Nazim Hussain Jafri and other officers of the university also participated in the programme coordinated by the varsity's sanitation department. The cleanliness drive was also organised across regional centres of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in different states. The purpose of the drive was to promote 'jan bhagidari' (people's participation) for a garbage free India.

On Sunday, the cleanliness drive was organised across the country following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for the campaign.

In a recent episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, Modi appealed for "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labour) for swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens, saying it would be a "swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.