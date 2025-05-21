Delhi: Sikh youth lead Khalsa Tiranga Yatra in honour of Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Several Sikh youth participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra in honour of Indian armed forces, which was flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from the Talkatora Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Sikh youth were seen carrying the Tricolour on bikes and raising patriotic slogans during the Yatra that concluded at Kartavya Path.

Besides the chief minister, her cabinet colleagues Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood also attended the Yatra.

Gupta hailed the Khalsa community as one of the bravest in the country, adding that they are always ready to give a befitting reply to terrorism.

"Your presence here is an expression of the sentiment towards our armed forces. It will give a message of unity and inspire people across the country," the chief minister said, addressing the gathering.

The BJP has been taking out the Tiranga Yatra across the nation, honouring the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the success of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist camps within Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were gunned down. PTI VIT MPL MPL