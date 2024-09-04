Delhi Skill University shuts five B.Tech branches due to low enrolment of students

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi Skill Development University has shut down B.Tech branches in its three campuses here due to low enrolment of students, according to an official order.

The branches had less than 20 students due to which the university has decided to close the department in its campuses at -Ashok Vihar, Pusa-I, and Okhala Phase II, the order states.

The students have been asked to choose any other branch or campus to study, subject to the availability of seats in that branch, it added.

According to the order, the Civil Engineering branch and Mechanical Engineering branch have been shut at Aryabhatta DSEU Ashok Vihar campus, the Electrical Engineering branch at DSEU Pusa-I campus, and the Network Engineering branch and Mechatronics Engineering branch at DSEU Okhla-II campus.

The Civil Engineering branch was operating with 11 students, the Mechanical Engineering branch with eight students, the Electrical Engineering branch with 11, the Network Engineering branch with nine students, and the Mechatronics Engineering branch with 10 students.

"As per the approval of Admission Board for B. Tech Branches which have students less than 20 in numbers would be closed in the respective campuses.

"The students of following branches will be given an offer to choose any other branch or campus as per their consent, subject to availability of seats in that branch," the order dated September 2 read.

Speaking to PTI, DSEU Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar Nagawat said the programmes were shut due to low response from students.

"We will refund the entire admission fees submitted by the students including the registration fees if they don't wish to continue studying in our other branches," he added.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, which set up DSEU in 2020, saying that it has exposed the "sham education model" of the AAP dispensation.

"It's a disgrace that the B.Tech program, typically one of the most sought-after courses, couldn't even attract 20 students at DSEU campuses. This spectacular failure exposes Kejriwal's education revolution for what it truly is - a monumental fraud," Gupta said.

He also alleged students were forcibly relocated to other campuses.

In its response, the AAP pointed to the performance of BJP governments in states.

"It’s a disgrace that after more than 20 years of BJP rule in Gujarat, 1,606 schools have only one teacher. In BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, a recent video shows girl students in tears because their school has no teachers," AAP alleged.

"The BJP’s stance on education is clear - it has shut down over 60,000 schools in just the last two years. In stark contrast, the AAP government is opening world-class schools in Delhi and Punjab, where government school students are now securing spots in prestigious institutes like IIT," the party said in a statement released later in the day. PTI SJJ VIT SJJ RT RT