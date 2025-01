New Delhi: A small portion of the Bhalswa landfill collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony in the outer north district of Delhi on Sunday, police said.

No emergency calls were made to the Delhi Fire Services for rescue operations.

According to locals, the incident occurred around 11:30 am when part of the landfill slid and fell onto nearby houses.

Meanwhile, local Congress Party leaders visited the site and interacted with residents living near the landfill.