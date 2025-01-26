Delhi: Small portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses, no one injured

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A small portion of the Bhalswa landfill collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony in the outer north Delhi on Sunday, police said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to officials, there were no emergency calls made to the Delhi Fire Services or Delhi Police regarding any rescue operations. "We got to know that some political leader visited there. We are also checking videos on social media to check if any incident took place. There was no PCR call even. Teams are checking the entire matter," a senior police officer said.

According to locals, they claimed that the incident occurred around 11:30 am when a small part of the landfill slid and fell onto nearby houses, but no one received any injuries due to the incident.

Meanwhile, some local Congress Party leaders visited the site and interacted with residents living near the landfill. PTI BM OZ OZ