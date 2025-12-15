Delhi smog takes toll on animals; vets see surge in respiratory, eye ailments

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Pets and birds are increasingly showing signs of respiratory distress, eye infections, and stomach ailments with rising pollution in Delhi, the city's veterinary doctors have said.

Doctors say animals, especially those that stay close to the ground, are more vulnerable to fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, which penetrates deep into the lungs and even enters the bloodstream.

Sanjai Mahopatra, founder of the House of Stray Animals NGO and a practising veterinarian, said dogs and cats are coming down with serious respiratory lapses.

"Over the last one and a half months, we have received nearly 55 to 60 cases of dogs and cats with lung congestion. This often leads to conditions like distemper, where animals develop coughing, fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, and in some cases pneumonia," he said, adding that pollution weakens immunity and aggravates viral and neurological issues.

Rameshwar Yadav, a veterinary doctor who treats birds in east Delhi's Shahdara, said he has seen a noticeable rise in instances of animals falling sick due to air pollution.

"In the past few weeks, I have treated around 25 birds with teary, irritated eyes. Many are also suffering from eye infections and loose motion, which we believe is due to prolonged exposure to dust and polluted air," Yadav told PTI.

Princess, a veterinarian at an animal clinic in Model Town and an animal welfare activist, said ground-level exposure makes pets particularly susceptible.

"Dogs, cats and rabbits breathe closer to the ground, where PM2.5 concentration is higher. These fine particles enter their lungs and bloodstream, causing lung congestion and stomach problems. Dust also settles on their fur, which they lick, leading to throat infections and loose motion," she said.

Her clinic has handled around 150 such cases since November, she said.

The spike in animal ailments comes against the grey-black backdrop of smog that continues to afflict Delhi.

On Monday, the city gasped beneath a thick blanket of smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, firmly in the "severe" category. Data showed air quality was "severe" at 38 monitoring stations and "very poor" at two.

Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 498, while Wazirpur touched the maximum possible reading of 500, beyond which the Central Pollution Control Board does not register data.

On Sunday, the AQI had climbed to 461, marking Delhi's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.

Veterinarians have advised pet owners to limit outdoor exposure, keep animals well-hydrated and seek medical attention at the first sign of breathing difficulty or eye irritation. PTI SHB VN VN