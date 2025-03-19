Delhi Social Welfare Minister inspects site for new shelter home for mentally challenged

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday inspected a proposed shelter home site for mentally challenged people in Narela's Marmurpur and directed officials to demarcate the plot and ensure it is free from all encumbrances.

According to a statement, the Social Welfare Department has planned to construct the shelter home on a nine-acre plot in Marmurpur.

During the inspection, the minister instructed officials to remove any encroachments and to measure the land and ensure it is free from all the encumbrances.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department, Revenue Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and architects, were present at the site along with other personnel concerned, the statement added.

The shelter home will be built at a cost of about Rs 100 crore in the first phase and can accommodate around 480 inmates, the officials said, adding the second phase to be taken up later on will have an equal capacity.

Indraj said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently visited the Asha Kiran Home in Rohini and directed authorities to expedite the renovation of existing shelter homes and the construction of new ones.

He urged officials to collaborate effectively and take all necessary steps to implement these initiatives.

He further emphasised that improving facilities and empowering Divyang individuals remains a key priority for the government.

"This proposed home will help decongest existing facilities while providing a new residential complex designed to cater to the needs of this disadvantaged section of society. Their requirements, such as adequate sunlight, a sensory park, and accessibility, will be prioritised," he said.

Indraj also instructed that the design of the new building be inclusive, ensuring ease of living with accessibility features and ample sunlight. He added that the campus should include sensory parks and open spaces to create a comfortable and supportive environment.