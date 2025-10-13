Delhi: South Asian University student sexually assaulted, probe underway

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A student of the South Asian University in south Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said on Monday.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, following which a team reached South Asian University, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

The call was made by someone known to the girl, police said, adding that the student is currently being counselled.

"The girl has not given any statement so far. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on her version," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG