Delhi speaker calls meeting to examine CAG reports on AAP govt's performance on Friday

New Delhi, April 10 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the examination of CAG reports tabled during the recent Budget Session on the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar, among others.

Eight of the 14 pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) pertaining to the performance of Delhi government's excise department, health department, DTC, public accounts and appropriation accounts were tabled in the Assembly recently.

Except for the performance report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) that was sent for examination by the committee on government undertakings, the remaining are to be examined by the PAC, officials said.

A presentation will also be given by the accountant general (audit) of Delhi.

A report on the status of the implementation of an Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) will also be discussed at the meeting, they added. PTI VIT ARI