Delhi speaker seeks chief secy's intervention to vacate portion of Assembly to push heritage project

New Delhi, April 29 (PTI) Delhi Assembly has sough the chief secretary's intervention to vacate a portion on its premises occupied by various departments to set up a museum, an auditorium and an exhibition gallery.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat is undertaking development of the Assembly complex as a prime heritage site of national eminence.

In a recent letter to chief secretary Dharmendra, Speaker Vijender Gupta said a "significant portion" of the Assembly premises is "occupied" by the Directorate of Education of Delhi government, Delhi Pharmacy Council, and the publication division of the Government of India.

The portion needs to be vacated on priority to accommodate a museum, an exhibition gallery, an auditorium and in-out facilities for the visitors, Gupta said.

The speaker pointed that several past correspondences from the Assembly Secretariat to the departments concerned did not yield any result.

"I seek your intervention into the matter to direct the concerned departments for vacating of the spaces occupied by them within the Assembly premises in least possible time due to requirement of the space on emergent basis," Gupta said in the letter.

The Vidhan Sabha building is scheduled for comprehensive renovation and preservation as a historical monument to reflect its rich legacy and architectural significance, the speaker said.

"A museum, an exhibition gallery and an auditorium are planned to be developed within the Assembly premises as part of a broader vision to promote public understanding with the historical significance of this building," he said.

It has also been planned that these facilities will remain open for visitors on suitable days and time, Gupta said.

The speaker in the recent past held several meetings with officials and experts from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the archives department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, among others, to prepare a feasibility report for the planned works.

Gupta also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the proposed development of the Vidhan Sabha as a national heritage, and was assured all help from his site, the speaker mentioned in the letter. PTI VIT ARI