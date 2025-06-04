Delhi Speaker, Shekhawat discuss transforming Assembly into 'Living Heritage Site'

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss transforming the assembly into a "Living Heritage Site of national eminence", officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, Shekhawat assured all possible assistance and expressed his support for the initiative.

The Union minister will soon visit the Delhi Assembly along with senior officials to assess the project and extend the necessary support to realise the vision of developing it into a "Living Heritage Site of national eminence", the statement said.

During the meeting, Gupta apprised Shekhawat of the various efforts being undertaken by the Assembly Secretariat to preserve and enhance the historical significance of the Assembly building. He emphasised the vision of developing the site as a symbol of India's rich legislative heritage.

Gupta requested the continued cooperation of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and urged that necessary directions be issued to the concerned officers to assist in finalising the comprehensive project report.

This collaboration is seen as crucial to realising the vision of designating the Delhi Assembly as a Living Heritage site of national importance, the statement added.

Shekhawat told Gupta that he would visit the Delhi Legislative Assembly soon, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Tourism, to review the ongoing developmental works in this regard.

The statement said Shekhawat hoped that Delhi Assembly will transform into a tourism-cum-heritage hub that will attract large number of tourists from all over the world due to its national significance. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS