Delhi: Speeding car hits man crossing road in Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was hit by a speeding car in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday in which the vehicle is seen hitting the man crossing the road.

The accident was reported in the early hours of Thursday in Madipur of Punjabi Bagh area, police said.

Investigations revealed that Nikhil was hit by the unidentified vehicle, they said.

He was taken to Balaji Hospital and then referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, according to the police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and a police team has been formed to track down the errant vehicle and nab the car driver, they added.

The CCTV footage has been scanned and further probe is underway, the police said. PTI ALK OZ OZ