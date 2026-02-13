Delhi: Speeding car rams into parked scooters, driver absconding

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A speeding car rammed into several parked scooters in the Fateh Nagar area of west Delhi, causing significant damage to the vehicles, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night, and the driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, they added.

Eyewitnesses said that the car was moving at a high speed when it rammed into multiple scooters parked on the roadside. No injuries have been reported.

"After the crash, the driver abandoned the car at the spot and fled. Residents informed the police, and a team reached the scene," the officer said.