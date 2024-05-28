Delhi: Speeding truck mows down 29-year-old man in Dwarka

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died after he was mowed down by a speeding truck in Dwarka Sector 23 here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Akashdeep of Dwarka, they said.

"A PCR call was received at Dwarka Sector 23 police station at 8 am regarding an accident. A team was immediately sent to the spot," said a senior police officer.

The officer added that a man was found unconscious at the spot.

"The man was taken to the DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for post-mortem," the officer said.

According to police, Akashdeep was riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle when the truck mowed him down and the driver fled from the spot with the vehicle.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against the truck driver and the offending vehicle has been identified. Teams have been formed to nab the accused," said the officer. PTI BM AS AS