Delhi stampede: Experts raise issue of poor-quality public announcement system at stations

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A poor-quality public-addressing system could be one of the reasons behind Saturday's stampede at the New Delhi railway station, experts said after the railway ministry admitted that there was confusion among passengers over the announcement of the names of two trains.

The ministry said on Sunday that the announcement for the arrival of the Prayagraj Special train at platform number 12 made the passengers waiting for the Prayagraj Express train at platform number 14 rush towards platform number 12, leading to the stampede that left at least 18 people dead and more than a dozen injured.

"Had this been announced properly, making passengers understand that Prayagraj Express and Prayagraj Special are two different trains and that they should board only their respective booked trains, there are greater chances that the chaos would not have occurred," K P Arya, a former chief signal and telecom engineer, information technology in the Northern Railway, said.

"I am not saying that there were no other reasons that led to the tragedy but prima facie, it looked like people got mixed up due to the announcement of trains with almost similar names," he added.

Arya emphasised the need to use the manual-announcement feature, which is also available in the Automatic Announcement System depending on the situation, and said, "The sound volume should be measured with a proper instrument like a decibel meter instead of our ears." Officials highlighted the poor quality of the announcement system at other smaller stations as well and said they often fail to figure out what is being announced due to a lack of clarity or the poor sound quality or inaudible volume.

"At times, I had to move closer to the speaker or the source of the sound to clearly understand the announcements at many stations during my 30-year career in the railways. When such a tragic accident has taken place due to improper announcements, the railways should now focus on this aspect as well," a retired railway safety official, who did not wish to be named, said.

"The train numbers announced at the stations often sound vague and it looks like it is done just for the heck of it. There are no concerns whether it is audible and clear to the passengers waiting at the platforms," he added.

Arya echoed him, saying he presently resides in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, where the station-announcement system is pathetic.

"You can ask any passenger and you will get a similar feedback. It is a nightmare for travellers if their train is being shifted to a platform other than the one already assigned," he said.

Many station masters said earlier, announcements used to happen physically but now, the system is automatic and the station staff only has to fill the train or platform number in the system.

"If there is a flaw in the system, then only we move to physical announcements. Otherwise, it is all done automatically in a pre-recorded manner. We only fill in the station number or train number or name based on the requirement in our computers," a station master said, adding that for special occasions, if any untoward incident is anticipated, the station staff can make physical announcements as well.

"Besides other things, the New Delhi stampede should also be an eye-opener for the railways to make improvements in its public-addressing system," he added. PTI JP RC