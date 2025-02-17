Delhi stampede victims: 24-year-old with big dreams, woman visiting her daughter

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Caught in the deadly crush that unfolded at New Delhi railway station, Poonam Devi in her 50s had come here to meet her daughter but little did she know that this would be their last meeting.

Asha Singh, a relative of the deceased, said that she (Poonam) and her husband Meghnath Kushwaha from Bihar had first travelled to the Maha Kumbh Mela before coming to Delhi to meet their daughter and son-in-law.

"She was returning to her village Gangajal on Saturday, but unfortunately she became a victim of the incident," Singh said.

She added that the couple rarely went on trips, and after many years, they had decided to visit the Maha Kumbh.

Prabhu Shah, a grieving father, shared the heartbreaking loss of his 24-year-old daughter who had got her first job in Delhi just six months ago.

"My daughter moved to Delhi six months ago after getting her first job in Bijwasan. On Saturday, she was travelling to the Kumbh Mela with her aunt, who was her local guardian, and her cousin," Shah said, his voice trembling with sorrow.

He added that she was the youngest of his five daughters and had big dreams for her future.

Manoj, a daily wage worker and the sole breadwinner of his family, also lost his life in the stampede, leaving behind his wife and two children in despair.

Jai Prakash Kushwaha, Manoj's brother-in-law, recounted the tragic moment when they received a call from the hospital.

"We were informed that Manoj was injured in the stampede. When I rushed to the hospital, I found him lifeless," he said.

He said that Manoj was travelling alone to Prayagraj and had planned to visit Bihar afterward to meet his family.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede at the packed station on Saturday night, with railway officials saying that the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a foot over bridge.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will continue till February 26.