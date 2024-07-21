Delhi: State-level boxer held for shooting kin over property dispute

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old state-level boxer for allegedly shooting his uncle over a property dispute, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rajan, was arrested on Saturday. The police found that he was previously involved in four criminal cases of attempt to murder, abduction, and other heinous cases in Haryana, they said.

"Rajan Phour had a property dispute with his uncle Azad, residing in the village Nangla Paar in Haryana's Panipat. Last month, Azad had hurled abuses and insulted Rajan's mother, following which Rajan vowed to take revenge," a senior police officer said.

On June 23, when Azad was travelling in his car to his village, Rajan and his associates opened fire at him. One of the bullets pierced through the car and hit Azad in the waist, police said.

However, Azad continued driving and reached home, dodging Rajan, who was tailing him. Azad was taken to the hospital by his family, where he was treated for gunshot injuries, police said.

"Accordingly, a case was registered by the Haryana Police for an attempt to murder, and a probe was initiated. While the Haryana Police were looking for the accused, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police received a tip-off about Rajan's presence in the Rohini area. They laid a strategic trap, and Rajan was apprehended," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.