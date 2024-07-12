Delhi stays dry despite rain forecast, maximum temperature hits 34.3 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Despite a forecast for rain, Delhiites experienced a relatively dry Friday, with the maximum temperature reaching 34.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity oscillated between 63 per cent and 67 per cent during the day.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 107 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The weathermen, in their Thursday forecast, predicted moderate rain on Friday with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Despite this, the capital did not receive any rain during the day.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NSM AS AS