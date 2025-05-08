Delhi street vendors to hold Jan Sabha on May 12 against eviction

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A section of the city's vendors on Thursday demanded proper enforcement of the Street Vendors Act 2014 and announced a Jan Sabha at Jantar Mantar on May 12 against eviction drives being carried out.

During a press conference, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) national coordinator, Arbind Singh, said, "Even with laws to protect us, we don't feel safe." Singh alleged that vendors' kiosks and stalls across the city were being forcibly removed, and they were left with no help.

"Even Certificate of Vending-holders are being evicted. Since Monday, about 20,000 vendors' stalls have been removed. We have sent letters to all officials, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta," he added.

Suresh, a tea vendor from Shahdara South, who was evicted despite holding a COV, said, "Our stalls are taken and never returned. When we go to retrieve them, the items are either broken or stolen." Singh said it was odd that the street vendor survey and evictions were happening together.

"Also, the 30-minute rule, where vendors can stay in one place for 30 minutes, is for mobile vendors, but now it is being wrongly used on stationary and weekly vendors.

"We demand proper enforcement of the Street Vendors Act, 2014. At the Jan Sabha, we will discuss grievances and plan our next steps," Singh added.