Delhi strengthens EV push with 25 new low-cost charging stations

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated 25 low-cost EV charging stations in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, officials said.

The move is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to combat pollution and promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs), reinforcing the city’s status as India’s EV capital, an official statement said.

Speaking at the event, Atishi emphasised Delhi government’s commitment to fostering a sustainable future through a robust EV infrastructure.

"Delhi now boasts of more than 2,400 EV charging points, offering the lowest rates in the country. It is the reason why 12 per cent of all new vehicles registered in Delhi are electric," Atishi said, adding that the city is also home to the second-largest fleet of electric buses globally.

The new charging stations managed by Delhi Transco Limited took the total number of government-operated charging points to 78, the statement said.

Each station features multiple charging points designed to ensure accessibility and affordability for EV users across the city, it added.

Praising the initiative as a step towards making the capital a hub for green mobility, Sisodia said, "These charging stations are the power banks of a modern Delhi. Despite challenges, we have achieved 12 per cent EV adoption among new vehicle registrations, laying foundation for a cleaner, healthier future." He also underscored the importance of an educated and visionary leadership in achieving such milestones.

"Educated leaders build infrastructure; uneducated leaders foster crime. With leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, Delhi has proven that a strong political will can overcome the toughest challenges, including pollution," Sisodia said.

Highlighting the success of Delhi's EV policy, which offers subsidies, tax exemptions, and affordable charging infrastructure, Atishi said, "Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has shown that effective governance can turn vision into reality. The day is not far when Delhi’s EV model will be recognised worldwide, just like its education model." PTI MHS ARI