Delhi struggles to breathe amid soaring pollution; doctors warn of health risks, SC raps authorities

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi's air quality plummeted to alarming levels on Monday, leaving people gasping for breath with itchy eyes and sore throats as the Air Quality Index stood at 494, the second-worst in the last six years.

Doctors raised concerns about health risks, cautioning that the toxic air can harm not just vulnerable groups but also healthy individuals.

Coming down heavily on authorities in Delhi and NCR over the emergency situation, the Supreme Court flagged the delay in implementation of stricter measures under the fourth stage of anti-pollution measure GRAP. The apex court ruled that restrictions will remain in effect even if the Air Quality Index (AQI) comes below 450.

Meanwhile, ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition BJP engaged in a blame game, each accusing the other of exacerbating the health crisis.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the AAP government is contemplating to implement the odd-even for four wheelers in the national capital.

The city's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm daily, stood at 494, the worst in the last six year, up from 441 the previous day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of total 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 15 recorded the air quality at 500.

The CPCB displays the AQI levels up to a maximum of only 500. If the pollution level goes beyond this stage, authorities won't be able to tell the exact level of toxic air.

Major NCR cities also recorded AQI in the severe category with Noida at 423, Ghaziabad (438), Gurugram (469). Other places like Bahadurgarh (453), Bhiwadi (447), Bhiwani (429), Churu (401), Dharuhera (447), and Hapur (431) also recorded an AQI above 400.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' 401 and 450 'severe,' and above 450 'severe plus.' However, according to the Swiss air technology company IQAir, the AQI in some areas of Delhi ranged between 800 and 1100, with Anand Vihar recording 1,184, Dwarka Sector-8 1,151, Mundka 945, Rohini 979, Narela 1,011.

Since Sunday morning, the Air Quality in the national capital has breached the 450 level multiple times, with the severe plus level crossed by Monday afternoon.

"At this level of pollution, wearing an N95 mask is not an option but a necessity. Even healthy individuals can fall victim to respiratory illnesses and (face) other health complications," said Dr. Rajat Sharma, Resident Doctor of Community Medicine at UCMS & GTB Hospital.

At many places, people were seen taking precautions to protect themselves from pollution. A snack vendor near the RBI Building on Parliament Street said his customers were asking him to send packed food items to their offices instead of venturing out to his shop.

Residents complained of dryness, itchy eyes, and heaviness while breathing even inside their homes. Dilshad Garden-resident Ravi Kumar said he is having itchy eyes and has been facing breathing difficulty for the past two-three days.

Masheshi Sharma, who lives in Kalkaji area, said her third-floor house looks like it is covered by a blanket of smog and while breathing it feels like she is inhaling smoke.

Delhi environment minister Rai directed sharp criticism towards the BJP-led central government for its alleged lack of action in addressing the air pollution crisis, stating that it is akin to leaving the residents for "dying." But Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta held the Delhi government responsible for the alarming pollution levels in the city.

"Had the government implemented concrete plans in time, the people of Delhi, now living in what has become a gas chamber, would not have been forced to endure this suffocating environment," Gupta alleged.

On Monday, the prominent pollutant was PM2.5, which refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less than the width of a human hair. These particles are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks, said the CPCB.

CPCB data showed that at 6 pm, the AQI recorded was 417, with PM10 levels at 582 during the same time.

Stations including Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Mundka, Patparganj, Rohini, Siri Fort, Wazirpur, and others reported these levels, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index (AQI) published by the CPCB.

Stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force from 8 am on Monday.

According to the CAQM's order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric). Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.

Apart from vehicular emissions, another major contributor to the pollution is farm fires. Data shows a total of 1,251 incidents in Punjab, 36 in Haryana, and 133 in Uttar Pradesh have been reported.