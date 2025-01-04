Delhi student stabbed to death after game of dodgeball enrages classmate

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A dodgeball game at school turned fatal for a Class 9 student as a schoolmate enraged after being hit by the ball allegedly got the 14-year-old stabbed to death outside their school in East Delhi, police said on Saturday. The alleged incident took place around 6 pm on Friday with the police apprehending seven people, including three schoolmates, officials said.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said among the seven arrested, five are juveniles. The suspects were planning to flee the city when they were apprehended.

The police also recovered the knife used in the murder and other critical evidence, the officer said.

"Investigations revealed that during a break at 4 pm, a classmate of the victim allegedly borrowed a mobile phone and made a call. The accused classmate allegedly discussed a dispute with the victim and instructed the person on the line to 'send people'," the DCP said.

Advertisment

Around 6 pm, as the students left the school, the accused classmate was seen waiting outside with a group.

The situation escalated when another juvenile, an accomplice of the accused student, stabbed the victim in his right thigh, causing severe injuries. The attackers then fled the spot, Dhania said.

School staff immediately administered first aid and took the victim student to Hedgewar hospital. He was referred to GTB Hospital due to the severity of the injuries but he succumbed, the police said.

Advertisment

Three specialised teams conducted extensive review of CCTV camera footage, interviewed witnesses and analysed technical evidence to identify the suspects, Dhania said. "Their coordinated efforts led to the apprehension of all seven accused while they attempted to escape." Among those apprehended were five juveniles and two adults -- college student Saarthi (19) and dairy shop owner Aman Kumar (31).

Critical evidence, including the accused's blood-stained clothes and shoes and the knife and its cover, were seized. The police are investigating the specific roles and motives of each individual involved, Dhania said.

Police said that CCTV footage is being checked to understand the sequence of the events. PTI BM OZ OZ