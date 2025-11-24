Delhi student suicide: Father joins protest, demands action

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The father of a Class 10 student, who allegedly died by suicide due to mental harassment, joined a protest by students and parents, demanding justice for his son and strict action against those responsible.

The protesters gathered outside St Columba's School on Sunday, calling for accountability from the teachers and administration officials named in the complaint. The demonstrators stressed the need for strong action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Several placards reading "Justice for the child" and "No student harassment" were seen at the protest.

Reema Sharma, a parent, expressed deep concern over the loss of an only child, stating that such incidents should not be taken lightly. "Students are going through a very difficult phase. They are vulnerable at this age, and such cases must be prevented," she said.

Another parent claimed that the school environment had become increasingly challenging for students, calling for teachers to be more supportive. She alleged that four teachers had been named by the grieving families and demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

A schoolmate of the deceased student revealed that the boy had been "so distressed that he did not even return home." The friend further disclosed that the student had written his suicide note at a metro station before taking the extreme step.

One of the protesting parents said that while reprimanding children is sometimes necessary, personal bias or repeated scolding amounted to harassment.

"There are thousands of children like him. This should not happen to anyone," she added.

The family and protesters urged authorities to arrest those accused and take immediate action to ensure accountability within the school system.

According to the police, the boy jumped from the Rajendra Place metro station platform at 2:34 pm on Tuesday. He was rushed to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the boy left behind a suicide note naming several teachers, blaming them for his mental distress, demanding strict action, apologising to his mother and brother, and asking for his organs to be donated. PTI SHB HIG HIG