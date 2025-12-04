Delhi student suicide: HC seeks CBI response on plea for agency probe

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the CBI on a plea, filed by the father of a class 10 student who allegedly died by suicide, seeking transfer of the probe to the agency.

The 16-year-old student allegedly jumped before a train at Rajendra Place metro station, and a suicide note recovered from the boy named four teachers and accused them of sustained mental harassment.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections related to abetment of suicide.

On Thursday, Justice Neena Bansal was hearing the plea by the boy’s father.

According to the petition, the transfer of probe from the Delhi Police to CBI was “necessary to ensure an independent, transparent, and credible inquiry into the matter and to uphold the rights of the deceased as well as other students who continue to suffer due to the persistent harassment and mistreatment by the teachers”.

The court sought a response from the CBI, besides directing the Delhi Police to file a status report within four weeks regarding the investigation conducted so far.

It listed the matter on March 12 for further proceedings.

The plea said that the deceased’s father had “no confidence” in the ability of the local police or school authorities to conduct a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic death.

“In view of the serious allegations of harassment, mental torture, and possible misconduct by the teachers, the petitioner (father) seeks the intervention of this court to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT),” the plea said.

It claimed the transfer of the investigation was essential in view of the deceased's last wish, clearly stated in his suicide note, where he said that action be taken against the teachers.

“The suicide note is not merely a narration of his pain but a solemn appeal that his voice be heard and that no other student should face similar torture and harassment. In order to honour his last words and ensure that truth is not suppressed under institutional influence, an independent, impartial, and credible investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation has become necessary,” the plea said.

However, counsel for Delhi Police opposed the plea, claiming that the CBI was overburdened.

The petition further alleged that the Delhi Police appeared “biased” and despite registering the FIR, it was “protecting the accused persons” named in the suicide note.

“On the fateful day, the son of the petitioner was harassed publicly in front of his fellow students to the extent that he had no choice but to end his life," it said.

"It is stated that the investigating agency has not fairly probed the said offence, which has occurred, and it has taken no action in the last 20 odd days. The investigating agency has not even taken steps to take any coercive action against the school authorities, as well as the teachers who have been specifically named in the suicide note,” the plea said.

It further claimed that police officials took over four hours to register the FIR on November 19 and even attempted to dictate its contents, instructing the child’s father not to mention the name of the school.

On November 26, Delhi Police officials had said that all four staff members mentioned in the FIR had appeared before the investigators for questioning as the investigation into the case continued to expand.

According to the officials, the fresh round of examination included the police scrutinising a digital video recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage from the day the student was allegedly reprimanded for slipping and falling during a drama club performance on the school premises.

The police said they have already recorded the statements of several classmates of the deceased and other students.

Four staff members named in the note, including the headmistress of classes 4 to 10 and the coordinator for classes 9 and 10, have been placed under suspension by the school following the incident. PTI MNR MNR KVK KVK