Delhi student suicide: In letter to St Columba's school, Sood focuses on emotional well-being

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has written to St Columba's School following the suicide of a Class 10 student, and called upon the city's schools to go beyond procedural compliance and create emotionally safe, empathetic, and responsive ecosystems for children.

Last Tuesday, the 16-year-old student of St Columba's School, who wanted to be "the next Shah Rukh Khan", jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station, following months of alleged harassment by his teachers.

It has been alleged that on the day of the tragic incident, he was "mocked" and humiliated by a teacher for "overacting" after he slipped and fell.

In the November 21 letter, Sood said he was writing "not merely as a minister, but as a concerned parent". Expressing grief over the student's suicide, the minister highlighted the responsibility shared by institutions, educators and society at large, said an official statement.

He identified key expectations from all Delhi schools.

These include strengthened emotional and psychological support systems, early identification of distress among students, training and sensitisation of teachers on mental health issues, peer support and open communication channels, and prioritisation of students' happiness, confidence, and wellbeing.

Terming the 16-year-old boy's death "a heartbreaking wake-up call", Sood, in his letter, said the child’s memory must inspire systemic improvements across Delhi.

"No child should ever feel unheard or unseen in our schools. We owe them an environment that nurtures not just their intellect, but their emotional well-being," the statement said, quoting his letter.

He stressed that schools need to go beyond procedural compliance and create emotionally safe, empathetic, and responsive ecosystems. Sood also highlighted that students now face unprecedented pressures and require support systems that are proactive rather than reactive.

Quoting extensively from 16th US President Abraham Lincoln's famous letter to his son's teacher, the Delhi education minister reminded schools that children must be taught with both strength and gentleness.

Lincoln, in his letter, had said, "Teach him to listen to all men, but filter all he hears on a screen of truth." Sood, in his letter, stressed that the Delhi government was prepared to work closely with schools, both public and private, to reinforce mental health frameworks, counselling infrastructure, and teacher training initiatives.

