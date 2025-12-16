Delhi student suicide: Jarange warns of protest if no action is taken by Centre

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday warned of a protest if the authorities in Delhi did not act against those responsible for the suicide of a 16-year-old student of St Columba's School due to alleged mental harassment last month.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Jarange said he met the boy's family, which hails from Maharashtra and belongs to the Maratha community, earlier in the day.

A committee appointed by the government has submitted its report, and it clearly holds the school and the teachers responsible for the boy's death, he claimed, adding that Union home minister Amit Shah should ensure that no injustice is done to the family.

If the accused were not arrested within eight days, "we can shut down Mumbai," said Jarange who had launched a massive agitation in the Maharashtra capital earlier this year for the demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

Shah should note that the Class 10 student was a "Maratha boy" and ensure that the guilty are arrested within eight days as the community supports the BJP in states such as Madhya Pradesh too, he said.

The 16-year-old male student jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station following months of alleged harassment by his teachers. PTI ND KRK