Delhi student suicide: Police record classmates' statements, examine CCTV footage

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recorded statements of several students of St Columba's School and has begun examining CCTV footage as part of its probe into the suicide of a Class 10 student, allegedly due to mental harassment, an official said on Saturday.
Last Tuesday, the 16-year-old boy, who wanted to be "the next Shah Rukh Khan", jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station, following months of alleged harassment by his teachers.
It has been alleged that on the day of the tragic incident, he was "mocked" and humiliated by a teacher for "overacting" after he slipped and fell.
Police on Saturday said a digital video recorder (DVR) has been seized. It purportedly contains the recording of the moment when the boy was allegedly reprimanded and humiliated by staff members after he slipped during a performance by the school's drama club, a senior police officer said.
An FIR under sections related to abetment to suicide was registered a day after the student jumped from the metro station. He died during treatment.
Police said the statements of the boy's classmates and other students present during the incident have been recorded, and the footage is being thoroughly examined to corroborate their testimonies.
The school's staff members, who were named in the note left behind by the boy, will be summoned for questioning, the officer added.
The school has temporarily suspended the headmistress (Classes 4-10), the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, and two teachers while the matter is being examined. PTI SSJ NSD NSD