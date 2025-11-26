Delhi student suicide: Two more teachers questioned as probe widens

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Two more teachers named in the FIR relating to the suicide of a Class-10 student of the St Columba's School were questioned by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, as the investigation into the case continued to expand, an official said.

With this, all staff members mentioned in the FIR have now appeared before the investigators for questioning, he said.

According to officials, the fresh round of examination comes as police scrutinise a digital video recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage from the day the student was allegedly reprimanded for slipping and falling during a drama club performance on the school premises.

Police had questioned two teachers on Monday, while three more were summoned, of whom two had appeared, the officer said.

The student allegedly died by suicide on November 18 after he jumped before a train at the Rajendra Place metro station. An FIR under sections related to abetment of suicide was registered soon after.

A suicide note found on the boy accused four teachers of sustained mental harassment. In the note, the student apologised to his family for taking the extreme step and expressed his wish to donate his organs.

Police have already recorded the statements of several classmates of the deceased and other students. Four staff members named in the note, including the headmistress of Classes 4 to 10 and the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, have been placed under suspension by the school following the incident. PTI SSJ RC