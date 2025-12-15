Delhi: Students mark fourth anniversary of police crackdown in Jamia

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Students at Jamia Millia Islamia held a protest gathering on Monday to observe Jamia Remembrance Day, marking four years since a major police crackdown on the campus.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) Jamia unit, alongside other student organisations, led a march of over 100 students from the central canteen to the university library, a key site of the alleged police violence, according to a statement.

On December 15, 2019, students had organised a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force, entering the campus, firing tear gas shells, and storming the library, according to the student groups.

Officers have been accused of breaking glass, vandalising the premises, and assaulting students studying inside. Students have consistently alleged that gunshots were also fired.

Atikur Rehman, SFI president, Jamia Millia, said that to date, no accountability has been forthcoming from the central government or the Delhi Police for the incident.

"The date, however, became a catalyst for a nationwide student-led movement against police brutality and the CAA-NRC laws," Rehman said.

Student groups have alleged that campus democracy at Jamia has been under sustained attack for the past few years. They accuse the university administration of witch-hunting and harassing activists through show-cause notices, suspensions, and disciplinary actions for organising protests and other events.

In its statement, SFI Jamia lauded the resilience of the university students and reiterated its commitment to fight alongside them to safeguard campus democracy and democratic rights. PTI VBH SHB PRK