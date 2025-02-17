Delhi: Sub-inspector held for 'aiding' businessman's killers

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a sub-inspector of the force for allegedly aiding the killers of businessman, who was shot dead in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara here over "mistaken identity", sources said on Monday.

The businessman, Sunil Jain (52), was killed two months ago.

"A police team arrested SI Sukhbir Singh (45), posted in Northeast district, for allegedly providing shelter and financial support to the shooters -- Naveen Kasana and Sachin Golu. Singh was in constant touch with Golu and helped him after the killing. Singh was arrested on Sunday and is in police custody four days," a source said.

Jain, a utensil trader, was killed on December 8 last year while he was returning home after morning walk near the Yamuna Sports Complex. The shooters mistook him for their actual target -- a man whose son was linked to the killings of a property dealer and his nephew on Diwali.

Those killings were orchestrated by gangster Anil alias Sonu Matka, a member of the Hashim Baba gang.

Golu, one of Jain's killers, was close to Akash Sharma, the property dealer who was gunned down earlier.

"Seeking revenge, Golu and his accomplice carried out the attack, but Jain was mistakenly shot at due to his similar routine and physique," the source said.