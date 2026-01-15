Delhi summer heat spiked faster in 2024, April–May temperatures rose over 4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi recorded a much faster build-up of summer heat in 2024, with the mean maximum temperature jumping by over 4 degrees Celsius between April and May, compared to a rise of about 1.5 degrees Celsius during the same period in 2023, according to the Statistical Handbook, Delhi 2025. The data shows that March itself was not warmer than the previous year. The mean maximum temperature in March 2024 was 30.4 degrees Celsius, compared to 30.9 degrees Celsius in March 2023, while the mean minimum dropped from 16.2 degrees Celsius to 14.3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists say this highlights that the sharp rise in heat occurred after March, with temperatures climbing rapidly in April and May. The early intensification of heat became visible in April itself. Data shows that the mean maximum temperature in April 2024 stood at 37.0 degrees Celsius, compared to 35.3 degrees Celsius in April 2023, marking an increase of 1.7 degrees Celsius. Night-time temperatures also rose early, with the mean minimum increasing from 19.4 degrees Celsius in April 2023 to 20.7 degrees Celsius in April 2024, a rise of 1.3 degrees Celsius, indicating reduced cooling even before peak summer. In May 2024, heat levels surged significantly. The mean maximum temperature reached 41.3 degrees Celsius, up from 36.8 degrees Celsius in May 2023, an increase of 4.5 degrees Celsius. The rise was equally sharp at night, as the mean minimum temperature increased from 22.4 degrees Celsius to 26.4 degrees Celsius, a jump of 4.0 degrees Celsius, making nights significantly hotter and more uncomfortable.

June remained extremely hot, with temperatures staying well above the previous year's levels. The data shows that the mean maximum temperature in June 2024 reached 41.7 degrees Celsius, compared to 37.1 degrees Celsius in June 2023, an increase of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Night-time temperatures also remained elevated, with the mean minimum rising from 25.9 degrees Celsius in June 2023 to 29.5 degrees Celsius in June 2024, a rise of 3.6 degrees Celsius, offering little relief from the heat.

Manish Palawat of Skymet said global warming plays a crucial role, as new temperature records are being set over the years. "Though it is difficult to predict and temperatures depend on various factors such as dust storms and other weather systems, we can say that the heat may persist this year like the previous year or even get worse," he said. Overall, the data indicate that summer heat in 2024 not only started earlier but intensified much faster, with daytime temperatures rising by up to 4.6 degrees Celsius and night-time temperatures by up to 4.0 degrees Celsius compared to 2023, significantly increasing heat stress across the national capital.