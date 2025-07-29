Delhi surpasses July average for rain

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi's monthly rainfall for July has surpassed the average for the month, data showed.

So far this month, the city has recorded 220.2 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal mark of 209.7 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

From June 1 till now, Delhi has received 322.2 mm of rainfall, higher than the average seasonal figure of 270.1 mm. Monsoon hit the city late June.

Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Tuesday, the city recorded 68.1 mm of rainfall at its primary weather station in Safdarjung. Other stations reported varying amounts — the Ridge recorded 129.5 mm, Lodhi Road 71.8 mm, Pragati Maidan 45.5 mm, and Pusa 37.5 mm — as per data from the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The weather department has forecast that the rain spell is likely to continue over the next seven days, or until at least August 3.

With a cloudy sky covering the city, the day saw intermittent rainfall.

The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped to 29.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday 5.8 notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 72 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI NSM VN VN