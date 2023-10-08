Delhi: Tagore Garden man held for cheating people impersonating bank employee

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly siphoning money from their credit card accounts posing as a bank employee in Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Gulshan of Tagore Garden, who was arrested from Dwarka Sector 9 on Saturday, they said.

On August 29, a man approached the Cyber Police Station of Dwarka alleging he had been cheated of Rs 50,000 in an online fraud.

He said he received a call from someone who introduced himself as an employee of a leading private bank and shared a link with him saying he could click it to redeem Club Vistara points on his credit card, police said.

The caller sent the complainant a form in an email asking him to fill it. When he filled out the form and returned it, he got an intimation that Rs 50,000 had been deducted from his credit card.

Acting on the complaint, police probed the matter and obtained details of beneficiary bank accounts.

"It was found that one Rohit Nagraj had provided his online payment ID for the transactions. When Rohit was picked up and questioned, he gave the name of his friend Gulshan," said a police officer. Subsequently, Gulshan was nabbed.

During questioning, Gulshan revealed he used to make phone calls to people posing as a bank employee and transfer money into another account after their credit and debit cards' details, police said. PTI ALK SLB VN VN