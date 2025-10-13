Delhi: 'Tantrik' uses AI-based videos to trap victims online, arrested from Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old man from Rajasthan, who posed as a 'tantrik' (occultist) over social media and used AI-generated visuals to convince people of his supernatural powers, has been arrested for allegedly cheating more than 50 people across the country, police said on Monday.

The accused, Rahul, a resident of Jhunjhunu, allegedly ran multiple fake social media accounts and a bogus website under the name 'AGHORI_JI_RAJASTHAN', projecting himself as a spiritual healer capable of solving personal and family problems through occult practices, rituals and black magic, they said.

He would promote his reels through paid advertisements to increase visibility and lure more gullible victims.

"The accused used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create convincing photos and videos showing ghostly figures and mysterious rituals. These visuals were then uploaded on his social media page and website to lend authenticity to his false claims," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said in a statement.

The officer said, through his posts, the accused offered services like "breakup problem solutions, love marriage, boyfriend control, family dispute resolution and removal of evil spirits".

"Rahul was promoting his reels through paid advertisements to increase visibility and lure more victims, primarily targeting emotionally vulnerable people seeking help for personal or relationship-related issues," the officer said.

Once people reached out, he manipulated them through phone calls and chats, often instilling fear that their houses were haunted or that they were under the influence of black magic. After convincing them of the need for certain rituals, he demanded money through online transfers. The payments were collected via UPI accounts linked to his and his family's bank accounts. Once the money was received, the accused would block the victims and delete the chats, police said.

The Cyber Police Station, New Delhi, began investigating the matter after receiving a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal from a Delhi-based woman who had been allegedly cheated of Rs 1.14 lakh by the accused.

"She told the police that the online tantrik had claimed to remove evil spirits haunting her home and sent doctored images of shadowy figures to scare her into paying for expensive rituals," DCP Mahla said.

Following a detailed probe, investigators traced the money trail to multiple bank accounts linked to Rahul and his family members. The mobile number linked with the social media handle was also registered in his name, the official said, adding the accused kept changing his locations to evade arrest. He was finally traced to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

On October 9, a team conducted a raid and apprehended Rahul, police said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to creating multiple fake social media accounts and using a website to cheat people by exploiting their fears and insecurities, the DCP said, adding, "He revealed that he had been running the scam for several months and had targeted more than 50 victims from different states." According to police, three mobile phones, five SIM cards, three debit cards, three cheque books and a fake website used for the crime have been seized. The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation. Police are now analysing the fake website and social media accounts to identify other victims and check whether the accused was working with any associates. PTI BM BM ARB RT RT