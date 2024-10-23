Delhi: Teachers asked to refrain from use of phone in classes

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked teachers to avoid using mobile phones in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries.

According to the circular released on Tuesday, the DoE said, "Teachers and other staff are refrained from using mobile phones during teaching and learning activities in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, including arrangement periods." The circular called for creating a more engaging and stimulating physical learning environment and instructed teachers to use smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices available at school.

K-Yan (K-Knowledge-Yan-Vehicle) is a tool that combines a computer and projector into a single unit, transforming a wall or flat surface into an interactive workspace. PTI SHB SHB VN VN