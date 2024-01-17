Delhi teachers' body seeks revision in remuneration of guest teachers

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi Democratic Teachers' Forum Wednesday wrote to Education Minister Atishi, requesting a revision in the remuneration for guest teachers working in city government schools.

Advertisment

The letter said most of the guest teachers have been providing their services for a considerably long period of time and do not have alternative sources of income and that, they should be paid a reasonable remuneration.

"The guest teachers are an important part of the teaching community of Directorate of Education and are performing their duties with utmost sincerity and efficiency. As most of the guest teachers have been providing their services for a considerably long period of time and do not have alternative sources of income, it is imperative that they are paid reasonable remuneration," the letter read.

It said the last revision in their remuneration came in 2017.

It further said the remuneration they are being paid now "does not do justice" to their role and duty as a teacher.

"The rates of inflation have seen a steady rise since 2017 and the remuneration that the guest teachers are being paid does not do justice to their role and duty as a teacher. It has become next to impossible to cater to even the short term needs of the family and education of their children with such low remuneration," the letter read. PTI ABU TIR