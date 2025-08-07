Delhi Teachers University holds tree plantation drive under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' drive

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi Teachers University organised a tree plantation drive under the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to promote environmental awareness and honour maternal bonds, according to a statement issued by the university on Thursday.

The event took place at the Harijan Sevak Sangh premises, a non-profit organisation established by Mahatma Gandhi. Students, faculty members and officials of the Harijan Sevak Sangh participated in the plantation drive and also took part in a cleanliness campaign under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the statement said.

University Registrar Dr Sanjeev Rai addressed the gathering and said, "Tree plantation is not merely a symbolic act, but something that connects deeply with our social and familial values. This campaign brings together reverence for mothers and gratitude towards nature," he said.

Finance Controller Prakash Pandey described the initiative as a meaningful step towards fostering environmental and social consciousness among students, the statement said.

Representatives of the Harijan Sevak Sangh lauded the university's efforts and said such programmes were in line with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, it added.

Those present at the event included Saroj Malik, Rajesh Prasad Singh, Nasaruddin, Jai Shankar Shukla and Binod Kumar, it further said.