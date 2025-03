Delhi teen flees exams, found living in slum 2,000 kms away in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy from Delhi's Rohini, unwilling to take his final exams, left home and travelled over 2,000 kilometres in Tamil Nadu to work as a labourer at a construction site and was living in a slum, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the missing report of the boy was filed on February 21 in Budh Vihar Police Station.

"The boy was studying in class 11 in a reputed school at Connaught Place and has no interest in studies," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

The officer further said that the investigation revealed that he did not want to give the final examination. On February 21, he left his house and sent a message to his father saying that he was leaving the house and no one should search for him.

From Delhi, the boy reached Bangalore and started working there.

After receiving information about the matter, teams were formed to search for the boy. Various sources were activated to know if there was any kidnapping angle.

Later, a missing person report was registered, he said, adding that the boy was recovered from the Krishnagiri area in Tamil Nadu (near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border).

The officer further said that the boy contacted a known person in Bangalore and reached there by train.

"He started working as a labourer at a construction site near Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border. When the team found him, he was residing in a slum near the construction site," said the DCP.

Sources in the police said that his father works as a driver and the boy got admission in the school under EWS quota.

"So far we got to know that the boy never liked the school and felt like he didn't fit in the culture of the school. He wanted to make money and be independent. For the same reason, he ran away," said the source.

Investigation also suggested that he got to know from his classmates about bitcoins and even tried investing in bitcoins to earn quick money.

"He first took a train to Bangalore, saw an advertisement there for work available at a construction site in Krishnagiri. Took another train reached there and and began working in Krishnagiri before he was tracked by the police teams from his phone's location," he added. PTI SSJ BM HIG