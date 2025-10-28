Delhi teen held for killing elderly man while driving car, mother booked for vicarious liability

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl has been apprehended for allegedly fatally hitting an elderly man while driving a car in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Monday.

The car was registered in the name of the girl's mother, who has been booked for vicarious liability, they said.

According to police, information was received from a hospital that a man, identified as Rakesh Arora (64), a resident of Sector 11, Rohini, was admitted there following a road accident. He died during treatment.

The accident took place earlier this week while Arora was crossing the road. During the initial investigation, no eyewitnesses were found at the spot, police said.

A case was registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Shahbad Dairy police station.

"CCTV footage from the nearby area was analysed, which helped us trace the offending vehicle. It was revealed that the car was being driven by a 16-year-old girl at the time of the accident," a senior police officer said.

The girl was later apprehended from her residence. Her mother has also been booked for allowing the minor to drive the vehicle without a valid licence, the officer said.