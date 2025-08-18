Delhi: Teen held for shooting neighbour over Ganesh puja contribution dispute

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly opened fire at a man for refusing to contribute money to the organisation of Ganesh puja in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of August 11 and 12 when the police were informed regarding gunshots fired outside a residence in Amba Bagh, the official stated.

The boy, identified as a local resident, allegedly opened fire at his neighbour following a dispute over contributions for the installation of a Ganesh idol.

A woman residing in the locality informed the police that her brother, Shubham alias Lala, had been in conflict with the accused for the past few days. On August 11, around 11.30 pm, the boy allegedly yelled Shubham's name outside his house, a senior police officer stated.

When Shubham and his sister stepped out on the terrace, the minor allegedly fired from a country-made pistol. The bullet struck the overhang of the house, narrowly missing the siblings, the officer added.

Before the boy could reload, a local resident managed to snatch the weapon, but the accused fled. A case under the provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act was registered at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

The boy was apprehended from Karol Bagh later the same day, the police said.

Additionally, the police recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, a used cartridge, and a projectile bullet from his possession. The CCTV footage showing the accused firing was also seized.

During interrogation, the boy allegedly confessed that he was upset with Shubham for refusing to contribute Rs 2,000 towards the organisation of the puja.

He told the police he wanted to 'teach him a lesson' and procured the firearm two months ago, allegedly from a relative in Aligarh. PTI SSJ MPL MPL