Delhi: Teen killed over personal dispute, dumped in canal; accused held

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police Special Cell has cracked a murder case in West Delhi district last month, arresting a 23-year-old man in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

Police said the accused killed an 18-year-old acquaintance and dumped his body in a canal to destroy evidence.

"The accused, Ashish, a resident of Tikri Kalan, had been absconding since November 16, the day he murdered Ankit. The body was later found dumped at Munak Canal in Bawana area on November," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Krishan Kumar said in a statement.

The officer said the investigating team analysed various inputs linked with the disappearance of Ankit from Gulabi Bagh area on November 16.

"Our team tracked the digital footprints of the missing boy, which eventually helped establish a link to the suspect. On December 11, the team received an input that Ashish was present on Ghevra-Kanjhawala Road. A trap was laid, and he was apprehended," the DCP said.

During questioning, Ashish confessed to the killing. He told investigators that he had developed personal differences with Ankit over a past issue and had been planning to settle the score. On the night of November 16, he called Ankit to his residence in Tikri Kalan and attacked him with a heavy, sharp object.

The DCP said, "After ensuring the victim had died, he tied Ankit's hands, legs and mouth with a cord, transported the body and dumped it in the Munak Canal to conceal the crime." According to the police, Ashish has been involved in a previous criminal case registered in Haryana.